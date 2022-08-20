Utrust (UTK) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $59.05 million and $1.85 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,943.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00126007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00102035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032272 BTC.

UTK is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

