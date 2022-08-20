Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 10.1%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 54,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Valens Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNCF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.