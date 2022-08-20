VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.77. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

