VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Down 2.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.58. 29,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 64,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32.

