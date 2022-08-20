Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by New Perspectives Inc

New Perspectives Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.5% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.26. 122,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,182. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

