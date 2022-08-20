Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.98 and last traded at $71.23. 140,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 333,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.
