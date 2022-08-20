Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 2,788,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

