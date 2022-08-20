Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.
Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.22.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
