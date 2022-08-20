Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,325.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 93,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $308,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

