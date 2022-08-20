Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Tops $95.66 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $95.66 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002555 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003397 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,340,701,232 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.