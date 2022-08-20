VeraOne (VRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

VeraOne (VRO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $19,642.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for about $55.48 or 0.00261080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeraOne has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013516 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.
VeraOne Profile
VeraOne (VRO) is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VeraOne Coin Trading
