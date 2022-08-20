Verge (XVG) Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024283 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00257456 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001087 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002320 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,510,126,788 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
