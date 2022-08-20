Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $8,385.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $8,385.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00259963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

