VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

