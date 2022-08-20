VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Up 1.1%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

