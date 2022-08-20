VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Up 1.1%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.42. Approximately 139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.