VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Trading Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.93. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.