VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.73 and last traded at $39.66. 5,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.