Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Acquires £146.80 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,835 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of £146.80 ($177.38).

Victrex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.64) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,585 ($19.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,801.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,821.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,342.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

VCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

