Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Up 0.8%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.03. Approximately 23,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 29,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

