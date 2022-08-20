VIMworld Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $307,971.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $307,971.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

