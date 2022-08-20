VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $127,006.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003711 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00126339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

