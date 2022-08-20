Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 7.77. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,867,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 149.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 552,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 331,114 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 687,270 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 32.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 589.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 389,065 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

