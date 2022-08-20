VITE Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. VITE has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,722,250 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

