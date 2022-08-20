Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 202210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.60 ($13.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €13.10 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Vivendi Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

