Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 819,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,168. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after buying an additional 357,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

