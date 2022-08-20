voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

voxeljet Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VJET has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

