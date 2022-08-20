Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 271,043 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.