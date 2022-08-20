Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 271,043 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %
Walmart stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.