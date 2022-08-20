Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $137.02. 7,639,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

