Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.93.

WMT stock opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

