Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

