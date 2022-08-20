Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Washington Federal worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 344,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

