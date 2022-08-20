WaultSwap Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $17,439.38 and approximately $12,130.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00105918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00251783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032233 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap (WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.