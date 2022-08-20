WaykiChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $489,198.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and $489,198.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

