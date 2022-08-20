Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,140,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $389.51 million and a PE ratio of -3.31.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

