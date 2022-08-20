Wedbush Trims Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Target Price to $61.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALBO opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

