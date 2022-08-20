WeOwn (CHX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $645.00

WeOwn (CHX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $398,771.52 and $645.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,059.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00126311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032076 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling WeOwn

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

