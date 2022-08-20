Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.