Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$5.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

