Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $477,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna by 176.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

