Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,371 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

Shares of Block stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $276.14.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,814 shares of company stock worth $26,335,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

