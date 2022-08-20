Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

