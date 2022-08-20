Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 863,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

