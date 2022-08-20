Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 43,828 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,828 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after acquiring an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after buying an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.34 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

