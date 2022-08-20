Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,200 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.