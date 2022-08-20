Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,491 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

