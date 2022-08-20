Westpac Banking Corp Takes $12.35 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

