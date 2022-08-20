Westpac Banking Corp Takes $12.35 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

