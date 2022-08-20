Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 78,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFR opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

