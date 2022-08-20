Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,215 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.