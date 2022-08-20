Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

