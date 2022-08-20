Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,150 ($50.14) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBDY opened at $7.61 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

