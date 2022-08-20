William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

